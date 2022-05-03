2,000 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Enhancing Capital LLC

Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $4.04 on Tuesday, hitting $147.32. The stock had a trading volume of 83,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.68. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

