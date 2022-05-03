2,023 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $582.09. 25,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,937. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $594.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

