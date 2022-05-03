2,096 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.81.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $291.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.66%.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.