22,182 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Enhancing Capital LLC

Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Enhancing Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,965,000 after buying an additional 741,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,995,000 after purchasing an additional 457,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,496,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,072,000 after acquiring an additional 809,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.28. 430,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,517,246. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $220.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

