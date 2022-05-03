2,311 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Acquired by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $74.94 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

