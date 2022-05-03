23,780 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.4% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.13.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $222.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,453. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.29 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

