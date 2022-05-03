2,406 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.56. 2,783,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $182.92 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The company has a market cap of $275.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 102.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

