2,555 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after buying an additional 3,562,125 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.55. 289,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,269,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.20 and its 200-day moving average is $214.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

