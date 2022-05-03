26,100 Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Purchased by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,712,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,882. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

