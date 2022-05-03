28,589 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,128 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 63,266,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,407,883 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03.

