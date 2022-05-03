299,999 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 299,999 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

