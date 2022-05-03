$3.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) to post $3.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.67 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $15.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.58 billion to $16.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 60,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,607,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after buying an additional 390,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,257,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,654,720. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

