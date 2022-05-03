30,300 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by Enhancing Capital LLC

Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000. American Electric Power makes up 2.9% of Enhancing Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after purchasing an additional 228,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after purchasing an additional 151,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,718. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

AEP traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.77. 89,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

