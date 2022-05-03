3,058 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.90. 52,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,312. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.74 and its 200 day moving average is $157.68.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.75.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

