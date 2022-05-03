$309.79 Million in Sales Expected for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $309.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $356.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.50 million. Walker & Dunlop posted sales of $224.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walker & Dunlop.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD traded up $3.68 on Tuesday, reaching $124.36. The company had a trading volume of 133,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,279. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.92 and a 200-day moving average of $138.00. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $156.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

About Walker & Dunlop (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walker & Dunlop (WD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.