$31.29 Million in Sales Expected for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) will report $31.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.68 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year sales of $137.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $138.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $167.11 million, with estimates ranging from $164.30 million to $169.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Weave Communications.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.18 million.

Several research firms recently commented on WEAV. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Weave Communications stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $5,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications (Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weave Communications (WEAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.