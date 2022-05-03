3,146 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.05. 346,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.83 and its 200-day moving average is $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.30 and a 52 week high of $159.32.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

