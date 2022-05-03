3,146 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Purchased by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

NYSE:FTV traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,775,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.53. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

