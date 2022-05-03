31,807 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3,737.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 81,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $225,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,401.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,236.

HOOD traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 26,883,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,430,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

HOOD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

