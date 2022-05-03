$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) to post sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $360,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics posted sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,465.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 201,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 194.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 78,697 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,161,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 156,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

VTGN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. 1,155,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,417. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

