$34.39 Million in Sales Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) to announce $34.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.80 million and the lowest is $33.98 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year sales of $205.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.23 million to $205.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $270.90 million, with estimates ranging from $263.09 million to $278.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UpHealth.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.
