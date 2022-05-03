$34.39 Million in Sales Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) to announce $34.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.80 million and the lowest is $33.98 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year sales of $205.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.23 million to $205.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $270.90 million, with estimates ranging from $263.09 million to $278.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of UpHealth stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.76. 7,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,895. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

