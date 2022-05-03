34,989 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,472,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,256,000 after purchasing an additional 555,079 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,928,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 762.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 367,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WWE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,567. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.24.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

