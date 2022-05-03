3,505 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,507,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,060,000 after buying an additional 943,390 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,846,000 after buying an additional 712,505 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,135.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 601,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,285,000 after buying an additional 552,368 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $67.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,383. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

