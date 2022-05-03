3,568 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

