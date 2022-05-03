39,619 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,934,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.38. 9,902,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,032,341. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

