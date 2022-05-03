3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in 3M by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.96. The company had a trading volume of 85,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,325. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.78. The stock has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.