42,040 Shares in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. AXS Investments LLC owned 0.10% of StarTek at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of StarTek by 582.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in StarTek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,712. StarTek, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.11 million, a P/E ratio of 127.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. StarTek had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. Equities analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research cut their target price on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on StarTek in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

