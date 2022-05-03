4,400 Shares in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.21% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of IHE stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.02. 792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,228. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $176.96 and a one year high of $202.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.45.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

