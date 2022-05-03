$45.37 Million in Sales Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will post $45.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.05 million. Aterian reported sales of $48.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $264.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.53 million to $265.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $317.59 million, with estimates ranging from $300.90 million to $334.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATER shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NASDAQ ATER traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 31,442,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,649,414. The company has a market capitalization of $349.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. Aterian has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

In related news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aterian in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 96.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 3,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the third quarter worth $77,000. 17.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

