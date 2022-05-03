$47.69 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $47.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.98 million to $48.70 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $46.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $189.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $190.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $201.02 million, with estimates ranging from $193.06 million to $205.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.07. 3,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,045. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $427.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

