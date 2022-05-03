48,800 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Purchased by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $97,314.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,200.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,068,225.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,702 shares of company stock worth $7,395,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.41. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.79.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

