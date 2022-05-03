4,890 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,890 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Western Digital by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $335,813,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,123,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDC opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

