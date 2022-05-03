5,000 Shares in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Purchased by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 637,604 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

In related news, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

CMPS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.57. 349,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,242. The company has a market capitalization of $402.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 3.11. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

