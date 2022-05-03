50,000 Shares in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU) Purchased by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,030,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

CRECU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,988. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.05. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.09.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.