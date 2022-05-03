5,070 Shares in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Purchased by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JOBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the 4th quarter worth about $101,292,000. PSquared Asset Management AG increased its stake in 51job by 67.1% during the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,162,000 after acquiring an additional 844,355 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 51job by 460.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,035,000 after acquiring an additional 390,392 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in 51job during the third quarter valued at about $20,199,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in 51job by 81.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 616,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,851,000 after acquiring an additional 275,779 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of JOBS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 600,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,963. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.89.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

