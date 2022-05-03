$51.65 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) will report sales of $51.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.90 million to $52.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $48.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $204.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $207.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $215.50 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $218.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.