53,200 Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Acquired by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 53,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,633,000 after acquiring an additional 873,268 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $9,605,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 119.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 287,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 26.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 149,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.32.

TRN stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.25. 876,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,261. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.