55I LLC Acquires 3,305 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,549,000 after buying an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,162 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 776.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 656,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after purchasing an additional 581,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,417,000.

Shares of VIS stock traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $180.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,927. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.01. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $175.96 and a one year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

