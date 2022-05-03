55I LLC Acquires 7,724 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 69,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,662. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22.

