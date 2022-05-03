55I LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

55I LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 287,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,150. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.