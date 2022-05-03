55I LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

55I LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.69. The stock had a trading volume of 101,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,614. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $246.80 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

