55I LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

55I LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 425,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 253,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.77. 20,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,505. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71.

