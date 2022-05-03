55I LLC Purchases 35,401 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 146.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned 0.16% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 29,412 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 79,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,914 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.30. 8,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,978. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $53.33. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $56.08.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.