55I LLC Sells 1,374 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

55I LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,725,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,001,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after acquiring an additional 479,831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,332,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after buying an additional 432,554 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,365,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,689,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $32.60. 573,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320,392. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39.

