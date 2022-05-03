572 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Purchased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 572 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $7,539,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 190.3% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.67.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.90. 1,000,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 87.66 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.35 and a 200 day moving average of $341.59. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.45 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

