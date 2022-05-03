$59.82 Million in Sales Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) to post sales of $59.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $60.35 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $50.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $295.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $367.77 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $378.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on STAA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.13.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,708,000 after acquiring an additional 158,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 13.6% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 272,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,718,000 after buying an additional 32,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 48.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

STAA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,951. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.87.

STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

