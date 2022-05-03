60,570 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Centene by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNC traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.59. 113,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,120. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

