6,442 Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Acquired by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LivaNova by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 75.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 3.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LivaNova stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.35. 25,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,631. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 0.91. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
LIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
