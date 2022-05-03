6,442 Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Acquired by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LivaNova by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 75.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 3.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.35. 25,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,631. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 0.91. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

