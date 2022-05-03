6,692 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Bought by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,692 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 46,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,028. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

