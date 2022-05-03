$67.73 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) to report $67.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.29 million. Repay reported sales of $47.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $301.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.90 million to $303.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $354.21 million, with estimates ranging from $350.90 million to $359.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,647. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.75. Repay has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

